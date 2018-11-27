Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Breakout trend continues
Dadonov collected two assists and two shots on goal in Monday's win over the Devils.
Dadonov's upward trend continues, as he's racked up 22 points in 22 games and fired 58 shots on net in that span. This sets him on career-best pace in both categories, and fantasy owners should act accordingly where he's still available.
