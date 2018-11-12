Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Builds on 11 game point streak
Dadonov chipped in an assist during Sunday's 5-1 win over the Senators to increase his points streak to 11 games.
Dadonov has recorded at least one point in 12 out of 14 games the Panthers have played this season and added his name to the team record books with Sunday's assist. He now has the third-longest scoring streak in team history behind the active streak of teammate Mike Hoffman (12 games) and Pavel Bure in the 1999/2000 season (13 games). It is clear that the Cats top line of Dadonov, Hoffman, and Aleksander Barkov have dynamic chemistry, and all three should be looked at as elite scoring options in fantasy.
More News
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Adds to nine-game scoring streak•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Two power-play points in win over Jets•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Keeps streak alive with 5-on-5 goal•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Dishes helper in loss•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Chips in goal during failed comeback•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Three-point outburst•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...