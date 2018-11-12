Dadonov chipped in an assist during Sunday's 5-1 win over the Senators to increase his points streak to 11 games.

Dadonov has recorded at least one point in 12 out of 14 games the Panthers have played this season and added his name to the team record books with Sunday's assist. He now has the third-longest scoring streak in team history behind the active streak of teammate Mike Hoffman (12 games) and Pavel Bure in the 1999/2000 season (13 games). It is clear that the Cats top line of Dadonov, Hoffman, and Aleksander Barkov have dynamic chemistry, and all three should be looked at as elite scoring options in fantasy.