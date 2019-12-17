Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Bumped to third line
Dadonov was a minus-1 with one shot in a 6-1 win over the Senators on Monday.
After head coach Joel Quenneville shook up the lines heading into Monday's contest, Dadonov found himself on the third line with Mike Hoffman and Denis Malgin. Without Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov, Dadonov's points might take a downwards turn, although Hoffman is no slouch offensively. The Panthers turned their three-game losing streak around with the win over Ottowa, so expect the same lines for their next game against Dallas.
