Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Buries power-play goal
Dadonov scored with the man advantage in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Dadonov's point streak reached six games with the tally. He added three shots on goal in the contest, bringing his total over that span to three goals and four assists with 16 shots. Dadonov has 49 points in 61 games this season, which is only a modest drop in pace from the 65 points he recorded in 74 skates last year. Most importantly, 15 of his points this year have come on the power play.
More News
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Pushes point streak to four•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Heading for another 60-point year•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Ready to go Thursday•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Production dipping•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Notches two assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...