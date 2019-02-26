Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Buries power-play goal

Dadonov scored with the man advantage in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Dadonov's point streak reached six games with the tally. He added three shots on goal in the contest, bringing his total over that span to three goals and four assists with 16 shots. Dadonov has 49 points in 61 games this season, which is only a modest drop in pace from the 65 points he recorded in 74 skates last year. Most importantly, 15 of his points this year have come on the power play.