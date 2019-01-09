Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Chips in assist during loss

Dadonov assisted on the Panthers' only goal as they fell 5-1 to the Penguins on Tuesday.

Despite a hot start to the season, Dadonov has had troubles recently with only two points in his last seven games. Head coach Bob Boughner was not happy with Tuesday's performance, and benched a few of his star player, which could mean a major shakeup is coming to the lineup. Dadonov could lose his spot beside Aleksander Barkov, a split that initially caused his current drought.