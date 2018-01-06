Dadonov recorded an assist, three shots and logged 18:00 of ice time (1:14 with the man advantage) during Friday's 4-2 loss to Detroit.

The Russian clicked with Jonathan Huberdeau on Aleksander Barkov's third-period goal Friday, and fantasy owners should take note. After all, when Dadonov skated with Barkov and Huberdeau in October, the trio combined for 5.57 goals per 60 minutes at five-on-five. Dadonov is an add candidate in most settings and should tilt the offensive scales as long as he's skating on the No. 1 line and top power-play unit.