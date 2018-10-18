Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Chips in goal during failed comeback
Dadonov potted his second of the season while the Panthers scored three unanswered to tie the game before they lost 5-4 in a shootout to the Flyers Tuesday.
Dadonov got the Panthers to within one goal after they went down 4-1. He kept himself at a point-per-game pace through four games while adding three shots on net and his first hit of the season. The 29-year-old had a fantastic return to the NHL last season putting up 65 points in 74 games and looks to repeat his success this season.
