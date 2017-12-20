Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Collects two assists Tuesday
Dadonov dished out two helpers in Tuesday's win over Arizona.
While he hasn't scored since Nov.10, Dadonov has been steadily producing on the top line and is now up to 21 points in 26 contests. He mans the point on the second power-play unit and is fitting in well in his return to the NHL. The 28-year-old now has points in back-to-back games and is looking like his usual self after missing time with a shoulder injury. Roll him out with confidence.
