Dadonov scored a goal and added an assist during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

Even after being bumped down to the second line prior to Saturday's match, Dadonov was still able to keep up his scoring streak. He now has points in five straight with a total of seven in that time. Four of those were collected on the power play as the Cats have been deadly with the man-advantage.

