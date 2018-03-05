Dadonov scored a pair of goals on two shots in a 4-1 victory over the Flyers on Sunday.

The 28-year-old is on quote a run, scoring multiple points in four of the last five games with five goals and nine points during that stretch. Over the last two months, Dadonov has scored more than a point per game, registering 13 goals and 26 points in the last 24 contests. That hot streak makes him one of the most underrated additions to any fantasy lineup.

