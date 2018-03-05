Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Continues scoring spree
Dadonov scored a pair of goals on two shots in a 4-1 victory over the Flyers on Sunday.
The 28-year-old is on quote a run, scoring multiple points in four of the last five games with five goals and nine points during that stretch. Over the last two months, Dadonov has scored more than a point per game, registering 13 goals and 26 points in the last 24 contests. That hot streak makes him one of the most underrated additions to any fantasy lineup.
More News
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Records two helpers in 4-1 win•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Bags two apples Thursday•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Nets hat trick versus Penguins•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Gathers two points in big road win•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Scores twice against Oil•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Stays hot despite loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...