Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Dishes helper in loss
Dadonov assisted on their first goal of the game in an eventual 5-2 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.
By assisting on Vincent Trocheck's goal early in the first period, both players maintained a tie as the Panthers' scoring leaders with eight points. Dadonov himself is currently on a four-game point streak in which he has collected five points. The Russian winger is also one of the only bright spots on a disappointing Panthers powerplay as he has had a hand in all four goals the team has scored on the man advantage.
