Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Dishes two helpers in win
Dadonov registered two assists during Thursday's 3-0 win over Boston.
This was the Russian's sixth multi-point showing through his past eight games, and he's now recorded an impressive 15 goals and 18 assists through his past 29 contests. Dadonov's locked into a top-line gig with Aleksander Barkov and Nick Bjugstad, and the trio is clicking on all cylinders. Considering his recent form, Dadonov should be owned in all fantasy settings.
