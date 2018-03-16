Dadonov registered two assists during Thursday's 3-0 win over Boston.

This was the Russian's sixth multi-point showing through his past eight games, and he's now recorded an impressive 15 goals and 18 assists through his past 29 contests. Dadonov's locked into a top-line gig with Aleksander Barkov and Nick Bjugstad, and the trio is clicking on all cylinders. Considering his recent form, Dadonov should be owned in all fantasy settings.

