Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Eclipses personal best in points

Dadonov tacked on a goal and two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Dadonov's penchant for multi-point performances has been brought to light early this spring. Since the beginning of March, he's posted two-plus points in five contests, helping him reach four goals and 13 apples, albeit with only two power-play points over a 15-game span for the month. Best of all, the Russian has established a new career high with 66 points (28 goals, 40 helpers) through 78 games.