Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Enjoys breakout campaign
In his first NHL season since 2011-12, Dadonov scored 28 goals and 65 points this season, including 13 power-play points.
What a season for Dadonov, who played in the KHL over the last five seasons with St. Petersburg SKA. Prior to that, he was a borderline NHL skater that split time between the Panthers and multiple AHL squads. Now, the 28-year-old Russian has established himself as a dangerous scoring threat on the wing. Dadonov posted 21 multi-point games, a plus-10 rating, and 188 shots on goal, good for a wonderful 14.9 shooting percentage. In his last KHL season, he scored 30 goals and 66 points, so this may not be a fluke, but more of what can be expected from him next season.
More News
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Two-point effort Monday•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Two points Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Dishes two helpers in win•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Finds twine on birthday•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Registers two points in victory•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Continues scoring spree•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...