In his first NHL season since 2011-12, Dadonov scored 28 goals and 65 points this season, including 13 power-play points.

What a season for Dadonov, who played in the KHL over the last five seasons with St. Petersburg SKA. Prior to that, he was a borderline NHL skater that split time between the Panthers and multiple AHL squads. Now, the 28-year-old Russian has established himself as a dangerous scoring threat on the wing. Dadonov posted 21 multi-point games, a plus-10 rating, and 188 shots on goal, good for a wonderful 14.9 shooting percentage. In his last KHL season, he scored 30 goals and 66 points, so this may not be a fluke, but more of what can be expected from him next season.