Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Extends point streak
Dadonov scored the game-winning goal against the Flyers in a 2-1 victory Tuesday.
The goal gives Dadonov 12 straight games with points, and during that stretch, he has recorded seven goals and 14 points. He only has one game with more than two points this season, but Dadonov has been the model of consistency, registering a point in 12 of 14 games to open 2018-19. He's well on his way to matching his career highs of 28 goals and 65 points from last season.
