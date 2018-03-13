Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Finds twine on birthday
Dadonov deposited his 22nd goal of the season in a 5-3 home loss to the Senators on Monday.
The Panthers were stunned by an Ottawa team playing spoiler, and this can't be how Dadonov had wished to celebrate his 29th birthday. Still, the Russian winger has been phenomenal, adding four goals and seven assists through seven games in March. He might even be flying under the fantasy radar since he's still building a reputation in the states following five seasons in the KHL.
