Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Fuels comeback win

Dadonov scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

With the Panthers down 3-2 in the third period and less than seven minutes left on the clock, Dadonov got to work, firing home the tying goal before setting up Jonathan Huberdeau for the game-winner inside the final two minutes. It's the 30-year-old's second three-point performance in the last four games, and Dadonov now has a solid 24 goals and 57 points through 71 contests.