Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Gathers two points in big road win
Dadonov registered a power-play goal and an assist Saturday, pacing the Panthers to a 6-3 road win over the Flames.
Dadonov only skated for 14:28 in this one. While that was near a season low, he still managed to stretch his goal streak to three games. The Russian is averaging 3:23 on the power play with 10 points had in that special teams situation, making him a rather strong complementary forward in the fantasy arena.
