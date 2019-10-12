Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Gets in on both goals

Dadonov scored a goal and added an assist to go with two shots and a plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to Buffalo.

Both of Dadonov's points came in the third period, when he got the Panthers on the board at the 6:15 mark and set up Mike Hoffman's tying goal with 11 seconds left. It was the first multi-point game of the year for Dadonov, who emerged as a legitimate offensive threat for the Panthers the previous two years. The 30-year-old scored 28 goals in each of those two seasons and totaled 135 points over that span.