Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Goals in four straight games
Dadonov potted a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Dadonov has scored in four straight games. He's posted nine goals and two assists over his last 10 outings. Through 49 games, the Russian winger has 23 goals, 40 points and 128 shots on goal. He'll look to stay hot after the Panthers' bye week -- the team returns to action Feb. 1 versus the Canadiens.
