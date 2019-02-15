Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Heading for another 60-point year
Dadonov (illness) scored his 20th goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over Columbus.
The 29-year-old is on pace to top 60 points again, so he's a valuable fantasy asset. But keeper owners should weight giving Dadonov a trip out of town before the deadline. Top-six minutes aside, he's not going to increase his output any more than what he has shown. And at 29, Dadonov's best is behind him.
