Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Helps out on man advantage

Dadonov recorded a power-play assist in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Canucks.

Dadonov also had three hits and two shots on goal but posted a minus-4 rating. The winger is up to 10 points in 12 appearances this year, with three of his points coming on the power play. However, don't expect multiple hits out of the 30-year-old often -- he has only six hits in 2019-20 after Monday's physical showing.