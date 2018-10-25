Dadonov extended his point streak to five games with the game-tying goal at even strength in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime road win over the Islanders.

Dadonov put just enough mustard and backspin on his shot that the puck hopped into the cage after goalie Robin Lehner initially blocked it. It was the fourth goal and sixth point of the season for Dadonov, who is making a strong case to be classified as an elite scoring winger, at least for fantasy purposes.