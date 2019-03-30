Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Leads offense in win
Dadonov scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.
The 30-year-old now has 28 goals through 79 games, matching last season's career high. The Panthers may be eliminated from the playoffs, but they're going down swinging, and Dadonov will have three more games to try and notch the two tallies and two points he needs to reach the 30-goal or 70-point plateaus for the first time.
