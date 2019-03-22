Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Lends helping hand in win
Dadonov finished Thursday's 4-2 win over Arizona with a pair of even-strength assists.
Dadonov now has 36 helpers on the year to go along with 25 goals. With 61 points and eight games remaining in the regular season, the 30-year-old needs only five more points to set a new career high.
