Dadonov scored two goals, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-2 preseason win over the Canadiens.

The 29-year-old lit the lamp twice in the first 12 minutes of the game, giving the Panthers a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Dadonov is coming off a triumphant return to the NHL in 2017-18, scoring 28 goals and 65 points in 74 games, and with a top-six spot locked up, he seems headed for another productive campaign.