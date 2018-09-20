Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Lights lamp twice in preseason win
Dadonov scored two goals, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-2 preseason win over the Canadiens.
The 29-year-old lit the lamp twice in the first 12 minutes of the game, giving the Panthers a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Dadonov is coming off a triumphant return to the NHL in 2017-18, scoring 28 goals and 65 points in 74 games, and with a top-six spot locked up, he seems headed for another productive campaign.
More News
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Enjoys breakout campaign•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Two-point effort Monday•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Two points Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Dishes two helpers in win•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Finds twine on birthday•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Registers two points in victory•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...