Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Misses practice Wednesday

Dadonov (illness) was absent from Wednesday's practice, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The 29-year-old was unable to practice due to an illness, but should be fine to suit up in Thursday's game against Calgary per Olive. The Russian has been solid for the Panthers, racking up 42 points in 55 games this campaign. If he suits up, Dadonov will look to erase a three-game point drought.