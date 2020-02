Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Nabs power-play helper

Dadonov recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Dadonov set up Jonathan Huberdeau's second-period tally. Dadonov has a goal and two helpers in his last four games, which came after a six-game drought. The Russian winger is at 44 points (24 scores, 20 assists), 148 shots on net and 15 power-play points in 61 outings this year.