Dadonov scored his first career NHL hat trick in a 6-5 victory over the Penguins on Saturday.

Dadonov has been extremely impressive in his return to the NHL this season. After Saturday, he has 18 goals and 41 points in 51 games. The Panthers needed all three of his scores, including the last one, which was the game-winner with under two minutes left in regulation. That's his fourth game-winning goal of the season.