Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Notches 25 goals again

Dadonov has 25 goals and 47 points in 69 games this season.

Dadonov has scored at least 25 goals in each of the last three seasons since returning to North America from the KHL. However, the 31-year-old's point total dropped significantly; after scoring 70 points last season, Dadonov will miss the 50-point mark if the NHL does not finish the 2019-20 regular season.