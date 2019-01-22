Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Notches two assists

Dadonov dished a pair of even-strength helpers in Monday's 6-2 victory over the Sharks.

It was the first multi-point game for Dadonov since Dec. 18 and he scored just five points in the 15 games following that contest. The Russian winger is on pace for his second consecutive 60-point season since returning from the KHL.

More News
Our Latest Stories