Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Offense flowing again
Dadonov dishes two assists in a 6-5 win over the Canadiens on Sunday.
After returning to the first line heading into the weekend back-to-back, Dadonov scored a goal and two assists along with eight shots. Dadonov is benefitting greatly from playing with Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov on the top line -- putting up 14 goals and 29 points in 38 games -- but he is actually below the offensive pace of his past two seasons.
More News
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Bumped to third line•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Unleashes on goal•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Struggles with offense•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Active with puck•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Super sniper strikes again•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Three-point afternoon•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.