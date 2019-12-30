Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Offense flowing again

Dadonov dishes two assists in a 6-5 win over the Canadiens on Sunday.

After returning to the first line heading into the weekend back-to-back, Dadonov scored a goal and two assists along with eight shots. Dadonov is benefitting greatly from playing with Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov on the top line -- putting up 14 goals and 29 points in 38 games -- but he is actually below the offensive pace of his past two seasons.