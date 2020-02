Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Picks up lucky assist

Dadonov picked up a power-play helper in Monday's 5-3 victory over Toronto.

Mike Hoffman's pass to Jonathan Huberdeau took a quick deflection off the stick of Dadonov, giving him a fortunate point on the man advantage. Dadonov has been consistently producing over the past few weeks, scoring a point in 14 of his last 18 games. He now has 23 goals and 41 points in 51 games this season.