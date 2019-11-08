Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Points in five of six
Dadonov delivered a power-play goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals.
Dadonov's production has come in bunches, as he had seven points in a four-game outburst earlier this season and now has six points in his last six games. He's on pace for 71 points after finishing with 70 last season.
