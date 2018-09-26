Dadonov recorded a goal and an assist in a 3-2 preseason victory against the Lightning on Tuesday.

This performance gives Dadonov three goals and four points in the last two preseason games. Dadonov experienced a breakout season in his return to the NHL in 2017-18, registering 28 goals and 65 points in 74 games. He's proving this preseason that it wasn't a fluke.