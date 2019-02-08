Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Production dipping
Dadonov scored only his second goal since Christmas in a 3-2 overtime win against the Penguins on Thursday.
After starting the season on a point-per-game pace and going on a 12 game point streak, Dadonov has stumbled a bit since Christmas. In the 17 games since the holiday, the Russian winger has eight points -- a disappointing pace after such a hot start. Now that he is back on the first line with Aleksander Barkov and a streaking Frank Vatrano, Dadonov will hopefully be able to refind his scoring touch.
