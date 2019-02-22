Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Pushes point streak to four
Dadonov produced a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Carolina.
Dadonov has a four-game point streak going, though this was his first multi-point outing of the stretch and just his second since Dec. 18. Despite the lack of gaudy single-game performances, Dadonov's putting together a solid campaign with 21 goals and 47 points through 59 games played.
