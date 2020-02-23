Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Reaches 200 career points

Dadonov scored a power-play goal on a team-high six shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Dadonov's goal was 200th career point, and he didn't wait long to get No. 201, adding an assist on Aleksi Saarela's tally in the third period. The bulk of Dadonov's points have come since the 2017-18 season -- he's racked up 181 points in 218 games since returning from his native Russia. In 2019-20, the winger has 25 goals, 46 points, 154 shots and a minus-4 rating in 62 outings.