Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Reaches 50 points

Dadonov collected an assist during Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins to give him 50 points on the season.

It is Dadonov's second-straight 50 point season after he put up 65 points in 74 games last year. He'll come close to that mark by the end of this season but it is unlikely he will set a new career-high. The 29-year-old has been impressive since he returned to the NHL, scoring 115 points in 141 games.