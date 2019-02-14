Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Ready to go Thursday
Dadonov (illness) will suit up against the Flames on Thursday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Dadonov will be in action versus Calgary after sitting out Wednesday's practice session due to illness. The winger has struggled of late with just one point in his previous six outings, despite averaging 18:32 of ice time over that stretch. Even with his slump, Dadonov is a near lock for top-six minutes and should get plenty of opportunities to rediscover his scoring touch.
