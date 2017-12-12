Dadonov (shoulder) will return to the Panthers' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks, John Dietz of the Daily Herald reports.

This news comes as a complete surprise, as Dadonov is only a little over two weeks into his projected four-to-six week recovery timetable. Nonetheless, the Panthers and fantasy owners will both welcome the Russian forward back into their lineups with open arms, as he's been productive when healthy this campaign, tallying seven goals and 18 points in 22 contests. He'll slot into a top-six role Tuesday against Chicago, skating with Jamie McGinn and Vincent Trocheck on Florida's second line.