Dadonov collected a pair of assists and four shots during Friday's 4-1 win over Buffalo.

The Russian also collected two helpers in Thursday's win over New Jersey, and he now has an impressive 11 goals and 13 assists through his past 23 games. While skating with Aleksander Barkov in all situations is a cushy fantasy setup, Dadonov clearly brings plenty to the table himself. There aren't many settings where Dadonov isn't a serviceable option.