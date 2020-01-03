Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Registers three points

Dadonov scored two power-play goals and added an assist with two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over Ottawa.

Dadonov carried Florida's offense early on, opening the scoring less than two minutes into the game and later drawing the Panthers even at 2-2 midway through the second period. He had only scored once with the man advantage in his last 19 games, so Thursday's outburst was a welcome sign. Dadonov has 16 goals and 32 points in 40 games.