Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Registers three points
Dadonov scored two power-play goals and added an assist with two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over Ottawa.
Dadonov carried Florida's offense early on, opening the scoring less than two minutes into the game and later drawing the Panthers even at 2-2 midway through the second period. He had only scored once with the man advantage in his last 19 games, so Thursday's outburst was a welcome sign. Dadonov has 16 goals and 32 points in 40 games.
More News
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Offense flowing again•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Bumped to third line•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Unleashes on goal•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Struggles with offense•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Active with puck•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Super sniper strikes again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.