Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Registers two points in victory
Dadonov delivered a goal on top of a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-0 home win over the Canadiens.
Dadonov has come up huge for fantasy owners, as the Russian is on a hot streak consisting of five two-point outings this month. As icing on the cake, he's locked into a No. 1 role on the power play. With the fantasy playoffs not far off, the shifty 28-year-old winger could be a huge factor for poolies abound.
