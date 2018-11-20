Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Scores at buzzer
Dadonov scored a goal with less than a second remaining in the first period during an eventful 7-5 win against the Senators on Monday.
Dadonov continues to make his own magic in the NHL, as he tapped in a rebound one-handed to beat the clock. The puck crossed the goal line with 0.4 seconds showing on the clock, and the Russian was credited with his ninth goal of the season.
