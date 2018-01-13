Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Scores both goals in 4-2 loss
Dadonov scored two goals and recorded eight shots during Friday's 4-2 loss to Calgary.
The Russian has returned to top-line duty alongside Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau, and Dadonov now sports a four-game point streak with two goals, three assists and 15 shots. Considering his cushy fantasy setup and chemistry with Barkov and Huberdeau, there aren't many settings where Dadonov can't provide serviceable numbers. Scoop him up where available.
