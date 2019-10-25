Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Scores in shootout loss

Dadonov potted his fifth goal of the season in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flames.

The Panthers trailed for much of the game, with Dadonov's third-period tally knotting the score at four. The Russian winger has eight points and 27 shots on goal in 10 appearances this season, although he'd been held off the scoresheet in the previous three games.

