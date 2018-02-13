Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Scores twice against Oil
Dadonov recorded two goals and six shots through 20:34 of ice time (3:18 with the man advantage) during Monday's 7-4 win over Edmonton.
The Russian snapped a four-game goal drought Monday, and he was especially dangerous in this contest. Dadonov has adjusted well to the NHL this season and is now up to a respectable 13 goals, 20 assists 117 shots through just 45 games. With a top-six gig and power-play minutes secured, there aren't many fantasy settings where he isn't a serviceable asset.
