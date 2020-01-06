Play

Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Seals road win

Dadonov scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Dadonov rounded out the scoring in Florida's road victory when he found the empty net late in the third period. The goal, his team-leading 18th of the season, gave him five points (four goals, one assist) in his last three games.

