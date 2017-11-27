Dadonov (shoulder) has been ruled out of Monday's contest in New Jersey, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Dadonov was already projected to miss the game after undergoing an MRI on Sunday. While the results of the evaluation are unknown at this point, head coach Bob Boughner stated that Dadonov's absence would likely be more long-term when speaking Sunday. With Dadonov out, Denis Malgin was recalled, and if the 20-year-old is given a chance in the Panthers' top-six forward group he could be a real fantasy steal.