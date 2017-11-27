Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Sitting Monday
Dadonov (shoulder) has been ruled out of Monday's contest in New Jersey, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Dadonov was already projected to miss the game after undergoing an MRI on Sunday. While the results of the evaluation are unknown at this point, head coach Bob Boughner stated that Dadonov's absence would likely be more long-term when speaking Sunday. With Dadonov out, Denis Malgin was recalled, and if the 20-year-old is given a chance in the Panthers' top-six forward group he could be a real fantasy steal.
More News
-
Panthers' Evgeny Dadonov: Facing potential absence•
-
Panthers' Evgeny Dadonov: Notches two points in victory•
-
Panthers' Evgeny Dadonov: Continues scorching stretch•
-
Panthers' Evgeny Dadonov: Remarkable scoring punch•
-
Panthers' Evgeny Dadonov: Beats goalie twice•
-
Panthers' Evgeny Dadonov: Notches two points in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...